Private detective reveals a famous actress lied about lifestyle, had engagement called off

The family of the star's fiancé had hired private detective Tanya Puri to do a background check on the young actress and verify her financial background. Her projected lavish lifestyle, full of "big cars" and "real estate" turned out to be fake, leading to the cancellation of the engagement.

Tanya Puri told host Siddharth Kannan, "We get cases from different industries sometimes. There are celebs in regional industries also that come to us. One such case came to us about 2-3 years ago from the regional industry. The actress was very popular at that time and she used to do a lot of item songs, special numbers in movies. She was going to get engaged to someone".

Talking about how made up her image was, the private detective added, "Her PR firm was doing everything. All of it was on paper, there was nothing in real life. They only had 1/4th of what they were saying in real life. They have rented cars in a way. Even the property news has been curated by their PR firm. They spread information by creating hype about her signing movies, but it’s not the truth in real life".

Tanya Puri said that all of it was "show off" and the boy was aware of it. Once his family found out the truth about the regional actress, the engagement and the wedding were naturally called off.

"They thought that this family isn’t financially secure and showcases fabricated luxuries", Tanya shared.

Speaking from her wealth of experience, Tanya Puri said that such cases where the projected image to "stay relevant or desirable in the industry" is different from reality, is quite common in Bollywood.