Simone Biles gets candid: Gymnast reveals three cosmetic procedures

The other two procedures she said would be less noticeable were a lower blepharoplasty and an ear lobe repair.

“lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger,” she replied to a fan who correctly guessed the breast augmentation and lower eyelid surgery.

She has talked in the past about having tried Botox, a treatment that is non-surgical, but confessed she was not pleased with the results. In a TikTok video last August 2024, she said she got “baby Botox” in her T-zone for her 27th birthday but didn’t like how it affected her facial expressions, recounting how one of her teammates at practice would bring to her attention her involuntary rising eyebrow.

The world-class athlete-recognised for her incredible skill, but also for her honesty-continues to keep no detail of her life private from her followers. She leaves it all on the mat-and across social media.