This is the darkest, most disgusting character of my career: Huma Qureshi on Delhi Crime season 3

Netflix just dropped the first glimpse of Delhi Crimes season 3 trailer promising a gruesome and heart-wrenching story. Actress Huma Qureshi, who plays the antagonist, revealed that this is the darkest character she has ever portrayed and there were some particular reasons that led her to say yes to the role.
Delhi Crime, inspired by real events, delves into some of the most harrowing crimes in the country. In the upcoming season, Shefali Shah returns as the formidable DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, leading a gripping investigation into a nationwide human trafficking network.
In the midst of this is the antagonist Meena by Huma Qureshi. The story takes a dark and gruesome turn as the events unfold and Huma has shared how she felt about being the evil. In an interview she said, “Evil suits me... This is the darkest, most disgusting character of my career. This is the worst character I've ever played... When you sometimes play a dark character, then there are no restrictions and you can do anything. And I have done anything (in this character).”
Like every role this too came as a task for the actress and she shared, “I faced difficulties because of the kind of person I am and the thought process I have”.
Getting this role was definitely an honour for her as the series holds an overwhelming amount of love and admiration from her. She described the role as both “exciting, and dark”. When asked how she felt about portraying such a cruel and intense character, she said, “I don’t judge it (the character). As an actor, when you play something, your job is not to judge”.
She added saying, “It's an honour to take this story forward. I knew I had to bring in my A game because all of them are such loved characters that all you guys have supported season after season. They were so welcoming, it didn't feel like I was a new member. They all were sweet.”
The show had an impact on her as it portrays the deep secrets of the criminal world hidden within the dark streets of India. She said, “This show is a mirror to society and reflects it. I feel when you play a negative character and you are liked by the audience, then it highlights the subject better. And if joining this team, this performance or working in it creates a little more awareness than I think it's my honour and privilege”.
Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, the highly anticipated third season will make its Netflix debut on November 13, promising gripping drama and intense storytelling.