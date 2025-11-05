This is the darkest, most disgusting character of my career: Huma Qureshi on Delhi Crime season 3

Like every role this too came as a task for the actress and she shared, “I faced difficulties because of the kind of person I am and the thought process I have”.

Getting this role was definitely an honour for her as the series holds an overwhelming amount of love and admiration from her. She described the role as both “exciting, and dark”. When asked how she felt about portraying such a cruel and intense character, she said, “I don’t judge it (the character). As an actor, when you play something, your job is not to judge”.

She added saying, “It's an honour to take this story forward. I knew I had to bring in my A game because all of them are such loved characters that all you guys have supported season after season. They were so welcoming, it didn't feel like I was a new member. They all were sweet.”

The show had an impact on her as it portrays the deep secrets of the criminal world hidden within the dark streets of India. She said, “This show is a mirror to society and reflects it. I feel when you play a negative character and you are liked by the audience, then it highlights the subject better. And if joining this team, this performance or working in it creates a little more awareness than I think it's my honour and privilege”.

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, the highly anticipated third season will make its Netflix debut on November 13, promising gripping drama and intense storytelling.