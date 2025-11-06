Meghan Markle makes return to acting in Amazon MGM comedy Close Personal Friends

This is Meghan’s first acting appearance since leaving her hit show Suits and announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017. A studio source called the role a “gentle re-entry” into Hollywood for the duchess, who has reportedly been “swamped with offers.”

“This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves,” the source said. “It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set.”

The movie is said to follow an ordinary couple who meet a celebrity couple during a trip to Santa Barbara-an obvious nod to Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2020 move to the Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara following their decision to step back as senior working royals.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to be fully supportive of his wife’s decision: “Prince Harry is of course really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy,” the source added.

Meghan had spoken about her transition away from acting back in 2017, telling an interviewer, “I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change. it’s a new chapter.” Now, it would appear that new chapter includes a little bit of the old, as the Duchess dips her toe back into the world of film.