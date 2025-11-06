Vegetable peeler: 5 creative uses other than peeling

If used intelligently, a vegetable peeler can prove its multi-functionality and help you streamline several tasks. Apart from shaving the outer layer of vegetables, it finds other uses both inside and outside the kitchen. Here’s how you can use it too.

Shard Secret

Need to garnish or decorate items with long shards of butter, chocolate, or cheese. No problem, use a vegetable peeler. While it is fairly easy to make cheese shards, for chocolates, make sure that they are not too frozen or cold, then you won’t get one continuous long strip, but rather more like a grated texture. Butter, on the other hand, needs to be firm enough as soft butter will not form a shard at all.

Home-made chips

Often, what we do is peel off the potato and discard the peels. But did you know that you can actually collect these peels, if need be, cut them into smaller pieces and fry them to form crisp potato peel chips? Add a tinge of lemon juice and some seasoning, and that’s your binge-snack in the bowl. Apart from potato peels, if you prefer to get that size and thinness, then you can try out carrot or beetroot chips, which are healthy too. And of course, the OG potato chips are always there.