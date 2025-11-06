Vegetable peeler: 5 creative uses other than peeling

One of the earliest introductions to a vegetable peeler would probably be to define it as handy kitchen equipment used to peel off the unwanted top layer from vegetables, especially potatoes and cucumbers. However, if used creatively, a vegetable peeler can be of much use. Here’s a look at how one can use the vegetable peeler, both inside and outside the kitchen, in a more active manner.
Shard Secret
Need to garnish or decorate items with long shards of butter, chocolate, or cheese. No problem, use a vegetable peeler. While it is fairly easy to make cheese shards, for chocolates, make sure that they are not too frozen or cold, then you won’t get one continuous long strip, but rather more like a grated texture. Butter, on the other hand, needs to be firm enough as soft butter will not form a shard at all.
Home-made chips
Often, what we do is peel off the potato and discard the peels. But did you know that you can actually collect these peels, if need be, cut them into smaller pieces and fry them to form crisp potato peel chips? Add a tinge of lemon juice and some seasoning, and that’s your binge-snack in the bowl. Apart from potato peels, if you prefer to get that size and thinness, then you can try out carrot or beetroot chips, which are healthy too. And of course, the OG potato chips are always there.
Vegetable decoration
Have you been to fine diners and noticed pretty vegetable decorations? How long strips of vegetables or edible peels are curled and turned into beautiful plats or dining table decorations? With a little bit of practice and the vegetable peeler by your side, this skill can be easily unlocked at home. Peel off long strips from tomato, zucchini/cucumber, carrots, etc and fold them to form different shapes.
For instance, tomato peels are perfect to make flowers or zucchini/cucumber can be folded to make tulip-like flowers. Another option is to get designed on the vegetables. Peel the outer layer completely. Turn the peeler on the backside and just run it over the vegetable- say, carrot or cucumber. Now cut in circles or diagonally. You will get zig-zag edges.
Shaving wood
Many people use chunks of wood for their DIY crafts or art practices. Some even use wooden blocks as their canvas. To get a more uneven edge to these wooden blocks, a peeler can be used to shave off chunks from the edge. However, this is applicable only for smaller and lighter wooden blocks, which can be used to make coasters, table mats, table runners, etc.
Candle manager
Often, in the case of block or column candles, you would find candle drips all over after it has been burnt for a considerable amount of time. While sometimes it can be removed with the hand, more often than not, it is quite stubborn and sticks to the wax. Use a peeler to remove those long strips of dried wax. Moreover, if you are involved in candle making, then peelers can be used to carve designs on blocks or column candles.
