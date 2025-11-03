Virat Kohli’s diner gets its newest outlet by a river in Goa

From mouthwatering global fares to a view of the Chapora riverside that takes away all your stress, Virat Kohli definitely knows the trick to make the statement – ‘ the way to your heart is through the stomach’ come true with his fine-dining chain, One8 Commune. Opening on November 5, in Goa, the restaurant is set along the riverside around the Siolim backroads. Blending the coastal boho vibes and the neighbourhood easy-going stress-free fun, Goa is home to the 16th outlet of the chain and first in the State.
The first thing that one notices in any diner is the space, the designs, colour palettes and the view. And this restaurant sure knows how to tick each of these boxes. Designed by Aayushi Malik, the interiors are a mix of a Mediterranean escape complemented with sun-washes textures, breezy fabric canopies, winding wooden paths, and umbrellas with floral tassels. One has the choice of sitting inside or sunbathing on the outdoor deck right next to the scenic river-scape. With seating capacity for 180 pax, the restaurant is spacious and comfortable, giving each guest the chance to spend quality time with friends and family.
Imagined as a rustic Italian home, where time either stands still or goes very slow, you can find yourself in an oasis of comfort with glass doors, wood-fronted bar counters, palm trees and more. A semi-covered alfresco also makes it ideal for family gatherings, date-nights, watching the sunset over food and more. The restaurant brings Europe’s coastal charm and fits it perfectly for the laidback Goan landscape.
Looking at the menu
Curated on the philosophy of global comfort food, one can expect mezze platters, burrata with calabrian chilli, truffle mushroom phyllo, burnt cheese chilli toast, tuna-kimchi bowls and to start off. From Pizzas to sliders and khao suey with rice bowls fuse in comfort-food with emerging popularity of these dishes. One would also find an Indian-menu which is a perfect nostalgia of family evenings in the restaurant, and yet elevated slightly to suit modern dining vibes. This also introduces Indian cuisine to the many foreign travelers who choose Goa as a popular stop.
A section of the menu also comprises Goan signatures which include a lot of seafood medleys like squid recheado fry, achari pomfret cooked in the tandoor, crab pepper roast to name a few. Some One8 Commune signatures from other diners across the country like mushroom googly dimsums, fried chicken slider, Commune Mezze Platter also finds string presence.
Can the bar be far behind?
The restaurant is known for its unique bar menu and in Goa, the classic comebacks has been specially co-curated with Countertop. The idea here is to take up classics and make them better. Cocktails like Bees Knees, Apricot Jam Sour, Almond Negroni, Mississipi Mud, Old Cuban just elevates the originals to match with the changing drinking habits of the modern consumers.
What: One8 commune, Goa
Where: Number SY NO. 64/1, Ground Floor, Badem, &, Assagao, Goa 403517
Price for two (apporx.): Rs 2000+ (with alcohol)
Opening Time: 12 noon – 1 am, Mondays – Sundays
