Virat Kohli’s diner gets its newest outlet by a river in Goa

The first thing that one notices in any diner is the space, the designs, colour palettes and the view. And this restaurant sure knows how to tick each of these boxes. Designed by Aayushi Malik, the interiors are a mix of a Mediterranean escape complemented with sun-washes textures, breezy fabric canopies, winding wooden paths, and umbrellas with floral tassels. One has the choice of sitting inside or sunbathing on the outdoor deck right next to the scenic river-scape. With seating capacity for 180 pax, the restaurant is spacious and comfortable, giving each guest the chance to spend quality time with friends and family.

Imagined as a rustic Italian home, where time either stands still or goes very slow, you can find yourself in an oasis of comfort with glass doors, wood-fronted bar counters, palm trees and more. A semi-covered alfresco also makes it ideal for family gatherings, date-nights, watching the sunset over food and more. The restaurant brings Europe’s coastal charm and fits it perfectly for the laidback Goan landscape.