Cooking eggs in a coffee pot, yes, it’s a thing!

Interestingly, when you are making coffee in a coffee pot, you are actually heating the pot to make the beverage. This heat is what is utilized to its best while cooking eggs in a coffee pot. In simpler words, the coffee maker acts as a portable, small, and slow cooker in the absence of a conventional cooker.

How to cook eggs in a coffee pot?

There are three ways in which you can cook eggs in a coffee pot.

Boiled Magic!

The easiest is to get it boiled. Place a raw egg in the pot and fill it with water. If you have access, you can wrap the egg in a foil and then place it inside. Make sure a full brewing cycle is run. After that, the eggs must be allowed to rest in the pot for at least 10 – 15 minutes. This would give you a soft to medium boiled eggs. Take the egg out. Remove the shell and happily have a snack.