Cooking eggs in a coffee pot, yes, it’s a thing!

Eggs are a staple when it comes to quick meal, healthy and nutritious meal or when you want a punch of protein. While off late there are variations to the ways of cooking eggs which also include omlette in a cup, have you heard of eggs in a coffee pot? This might just be the most whimsical but effective way of cooking eggs, a trick kept up the sleeves of those who are always traveling or camping. Here’s all you need to know about eggs in a coffee pot.
Interestingly, when you are making coffee in a coffee pot, you are actually heating the pot to make the beverage. This heat is what is utilized to its best while cooking eggs in a coffee pot. In simpler words, the coffee maker acts as a portable, small, and slow cooker in the absence of a conventional cooker.
How to cook eggs in a coffee pot?
There are three ways in which you can cook eggs in a coffee pot.
Boiled Magic!
The easiest is to get it boiled. Place a raw egg in the pot and fill it with water. If you have access, you can wrap the egg in a foil and then place it inside. Make sure a full brewing cycle is run. After that, the eggs must be allowed to rest in the pot for at least 10 – 15 minutes. This would give you a soft to medium boiled eggs. Take the egg out. Remove the shell and happily have a snack.
Perfect Poaches
Poached eggs have always been a centre of attention when it comes to making eggs. And yes, there is a way to make poached eggs in a coffee pot. All you have to do is fill up the coffee pot with hot water and crack the egg onto this water directly. Cover the top of the pot and trap the heat for 5-7 minutes. After the designated time, you will get a well poached egg with soft runny yolk.
Scrambled Mania
One of the most loved egg dishes is the scrambled egg. This is better done with aluminium foil so carry one with you. Line the coffee pot with this foil. Crack the egg/ eggs and whisk it well along with salt and pepper. This can be done directly inside the pot, or whisk it separately and then pour it inside the coffee pot. Place the pot on the hot plate and cook until you get the scrambled eggs texture.
