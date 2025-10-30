Columnist Vernika Awal on how food becomes a coping process

I keep wondering what it will take for us to care in a way that truly matters. To act like responsible citizens when the consequences are sitting inside our lungs. Is celebration really so fragile that it cannot survive without fireworks. Somewhere between tradition and toxicity, we seem to have forgotten what is important, what is worth protecting.

When the world outside feels hostile, a good meal feels like a small act of defence. Last weekend, we drove to Gurugram to visit the newly opened Hosa, the Delhi sibling of the popular Goan restaurant everyone has been talking about. Led by Chef Harish Rao and owned by Delhi’s own Rohit Khattar, the man behind Indian Accent and several other beloved spaces, Hosa brings the soulful flavours of the southern states to the capital. The name itself means new in Kannada, a fitting word for a place that celebrates both tradition and reinterpretation.

Having grown up between Mumbai and Dehradun, I have a deep fondness for pav and sweet bun, the breads that shaped my childhood in each city. Pav is not just bread for me. It is muscle memory. It is the comfort that lands on a plate when motivation is low or hunger is high. A quick missal pav devoured after college or a rassawala aloo subzi scooped up with pav when my mother was away and I absolutely refused to roll out rotis. Pav has always been my reliable companion. And the sweet bun, split open and slathered with butter until it melts into the crumb, then dunked in a steaming cup of tea. Or better still, the famous bun tikki of Dehradun that can fix almost anything.