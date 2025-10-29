Berlin-based chef Caique Tizzi transformed sunlight, fire, and flavour into art in Delhi

The evening, curated by chef Caique Tizzi, was titled ‘The Art of Harvesting the Sun’, an exploration of how nature, fire, and time converge to create food.

Tizzi, an Italian, was born in Brazil. He now lives in Berlin. Not surprisingly, he has a multicultural sensibility that reflects in his cooking. His food feels like a crossroads of continents—the passion of Latin America, the style of Italy, and the experimentation of Berlin’s art scene. The result is a cuisine that is as thoughtful as it is sensory.

The dinner theme drew inspiration from the proverb, “Agriculture is the art of harvesting the sun.” For Tizzi, this saying captures the eternal cycle between nature and nourishment. “Cooking, to me, is the art of harvesting fire,” he said. “Fire is the beginning of the universe, the first act of transformation. As humans, we project the sun’s power through fire to create food.”