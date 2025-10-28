3 ways to reheat old pizza without it becoming soggy

Reheating old pizza without turning it soggy and boring is an art which you can specialise in with just three basic equipments at home. However, no matter which method you use, always ensure that the pizza slices are in room temperature and not straight out of the refrigerator.

Use the skillet

This method is considered to be the best method that is used for reheating pizza. If you are looking for an end result which looks like melting cheese and crispy crust all over, then all you need is 5 minutes and a skillet. Heat the non-stick skillet. Remember, no oil is required so don’t pour any. Put the pizza slice on the heated skillet and keep it for 2-3 minutes. Once you notice the bottom becoming crisp, add a few drops of water on the skillet but away from the pizza itself. Right after adding water, cover the skillet with a lit. Steam it this way for 30-45 seconds. This steam helps in melting the cheese on top of the slice.

Oven or toaster wonders

Another option to reheat old pizza slices would be to make use of the oven or toaster at home. Preheat your oven to 190 degree centigrade. This method works best if you have multiple pizza slices, so place all the pizza slices in a baking tray lined with foil or parchment paper. You can also directly put it on the rack which would ensure extra crispiness. Bake these slices for 8-10 minutes, in the convection mode or if you are using a toaster, then no more than 5-6 minutes.