Nicole Kidman “arrested” by Sabrina Carpenter at Nashville concert

Nicole Kidman proved she’s still the queen of unexpected red carpet moments-and even surprise concert cameos-when she was hilariously “arrested” by pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter during her Short 'N Sweet tour stop in Nashville.
The Australian actress, who can light up a screen on- and off-screen with her presence, was picked out by Sabrina on Tuesday evening. The Espresso singer has made it a tour ritual to playfully hold up audience members for “being too hot” before she launches into her hit tune Juno.
Dressed to the nines in an off-duty look comprising a bright red crewneck T-shirt and medium-wash jeans, Nicole was spotted by Sabrina, who set up the moment with a clever nod to the star’s iconic AMC cinema commercial. “We come to this arena for magic, right?” Sabrina teased as siren sounds filled the Bridgestone Arena, referencing Nicole’s movie Practical Magic.
The camera quickly cut to the very surprised Babygirl star, and the crowd erupted in cheers. Sabrina, acting so surprised, said, “Oh my goodness. I was expecting to find love but not my soulmate.” After Nicole introduced herself as “Nicole from Nashville, originally from Australia,” Sabrina flirted, “But you live in Nashville, which means if things work out between us, then I guess I’m moving to Nashville.”
The flirt-fest continued when Sabrina gave a cheeky shout-out to the viral Babygirl moniker, dedicated the track Juno to Nicole, and presented the star with her signature prop: a pair of pink fluffy handcuffs. The actress clearly lapped up the attention as she gestured her approval to the cheering audience.
Nicole later shared the clip to her own Instagram, showing the mutual fan-girling. “Thank you @Sabrina Carpenter for arresting me,” she wrote, adding a playful invitation, “Call me when you move to #Nashville.”
Nicole now joins the likes of Emma Bunton, Gigi Hadid and Joe Keery, all A-listers to have been “arrested” by Sabrina, in what has solidified a highlight of the Short 'N Sweet tour.