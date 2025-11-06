Nicole Kidman “arrested” by Sabrina Carpenter at Nashville concert

The camera quickly cut to the very surprised Babygirl star, and the crowd erupted in cheers. Sabrina, acting so surprised, said, “Oh my goodness. I was expecting to find love but not my soulmate.” After Nicole introduced herself as “Nicole from Nashville, originally from Australia,” Sabrina flirted, “But you live in Nashville, which means if things work out between us, then I guess I’m moving to Nashville.”

The flirt-fest continued when Sabrina gave a cheeky shout-out to the viral Babygirl moniker, dedicated the track Juno to Nicole, and presented the star with her signature prop: a pair of pink fluffy handcuffs. The actress, who has recently filed for divorce from singer Keith Urban, clearly lapped up the attention as she gestured her approval to the cheering audience.

Nicole later shared the clip to her own Instagram, showing the mutual fan-girling. “Thank you @Sabrina Carpenter for arresting me,” she wrote, adding a playful invitation, “Call me when you move to #Nashville.”

Nicole now joins the likes of Emma Bunton, Gigi Hadid and Joe Keery, all A-listers to have been “arrested” by Sabrina, in what has solidified a highlight of the Short 'N Sweet tour.