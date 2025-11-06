Popular influencer Haley Baylee makes shocking revelation about what ended her marriage to NFL player

Haley Baylee, in a fun manner told host Marlon Garcia, "We were trying to do the d--- thing. Deadass for our whole marriage...But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying …looked up lipo-type shit. That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself."

The influencer said that the physical intimacy between the two became painful due to Matt Kalil's bigger than usual size, which ended up causing the split.

In a moment that has shocked the internet in a fun way, Haley Baylee described her ex-husband's size saying, "He was like two Coca-Cola cans on top of each other, maybe a third." She went on to claim that this made Matt Kalil "like .01 percent of the population."

Haley Baylee then went on to say that she and Matt continue to be good friends and had split on amicable terms, sharing even the phone plan at one point in time.

Haley Baylee became popular following her participation in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's first open casting call in 2018. She is now famous for her comedy and lifestyle content on social media.