Boogie Woogie reunion brings back 90s nostalgia as the iconic tro, Javeed, Naved & Ravi, shake a leg with Mizaan

If you grew up in the '90s, it's a different experience; it's not just a video on Instagram; it’s like a time machine transported back into your feed. The viral Boogie Woogie reunion brought back together the memories of watching India’s original dance reality legends. Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jaffrey, and Ravi Behl danced again, this time alongside Meezaan Jafri, with the upbeat song 3 Shaukk, from the upcoming film sequel De De Pyaar De 2. The Boogie Woogie Reunion instantly brought back all the childhood nostalgia of fans who spent their evenings watching the playful banter and the trio's technically difficult and iconic performances of their fan-favorite songs.

Meezan Jafri's dance reel goes viral

Meezaan Jafri recently posted the reel on Instagram, simply captioning it “Salute to the OG’s!” The four of them perform a funky choreography, and in true Boogie Woogie fashion, the performance concludes with the show's signature step, a move that would be instantly recognizable by long-time viewers. Within hours, the clip trended all over social media with audiences labeling it as “the comeback we didn’t know we needed.” Bollywood celebs like Tahira Kashyap and Shantanu Maheshwari were among the numerous fans commenting with excitement and appreciation for the momentous reunion.