Boogie Woogie reunion brings back 90s nostalgia as the iconic tro, Javeed, Naved & Ravi, shake a leg with Mizaan

If you grew up in the '90s, it's a different experience; it's not just a video on Instagram; it’s like a time machine transported back into your feed. The viral Boogie Woogie reunion brought back together the memories of watching India’s original dance reality legends. Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jaffrey, and Ravi Behl danced again, this time alongside Meezaan Jafri, with the upbeat song 3 Shaukk, from the upcoming film sequel De De Pyaar De 2. The Boogie Woogie Reunion instantly brought back all the childhood nostalgia of fans who spent their evenings watching the playful banter and the trio's technically difficult and iconic performances of their fan-favorite songs.
Meezaan Jafri recently posted the reel on Instagram, simply captioning it “Salute to the OG’s!” The four of them perform a funky choreography, and in true Boogie Woogie fashion, the performance concludes with the show's signature step, a move that would be instantly recognizable by long-time viewers. Within hours, the clip trended all over social media with audiences labeling it as “the comeback we didn’t know we needed.” Bollywood celebs like Tahira Kashyap and Shantanu Maheshwari were among the numerous fans commenting with excitement and appreciation for the momentous reunion.
Boogie Woogie first debuted in 1996, and in the years following, the show revolutionized the dance scene on Indian television, long before reality dance-based competition shows became mainstream. The show's easy-to-follow format, which featured dancing performances from around the country along with fun and witty commentary from the judges, catapulted Jaaved, Naved, and Ravi into the popularity of mainstream culture.
Their reunion with Meezaan bridges two generations of performers, blending classic flair with new-age rhythm. The reel was posted for the promotional campaign for the movie De De Pyaar De 2, slated to be released on November 14, 2025, which is also part of the joy factor for fans who get to experience a unique blend of nostalgia and anticipation. For the audience members and fans who grew up cheering “Let’s Boogie Woogie!” to join once again, this reunion proves that there are certain rhythms and relationships that never age.