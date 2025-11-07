Jacob Elordi's phone wallpaper sparks dating buzz with ex co-star

The internet is a sucker for a covert celebrity reference, and this has been demonstrated once again this week by Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. During a recent interview, fans paid attention to Jacob Elordi's wallpaper, which had a picture of him with his Priscilla co-star Cailee Spaeny.
Their fate at the scene went viral in a matter of minutes, with fans questioning whether their on-screen chemistry broke the fourth wall and continued into real life! Within hours, Jacob Elordi's wallpaper was trending globally as fans shared screenshots and provided several hypotheses on the actor's love interest.
While asked about the wallpaper during the interview, Elordi smiled and referred to Spaeny as his "beautiful friend," basically making an innocent comment that piqued even more curiosity about their connection off-screen. Jacob ELordi's wallpaper went viral and has amassed millions of views across platforms. A casual phone lock screen has now become one of the most talked-about moments of the week on the internet.
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny's official and instant chemistry first entranced audiences in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, where the two actors played Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Their authentic connection was played out on screen, compiling a collection of admiration. Naturally, there had been speculation regarding the status of their friendship, and since they filmed the movie, fans have been re-watching old interviews and red carpets for any subtle hints of connection.
Elordi and Spaeny have refrained from addressing the gossip, preferring to keep their private lives out of the media as they usually do, but a source close to the couple has said the relationship is “real and respectful.” As both stars prepare for new work, Elordi’s next psychological drama and Spaeny’s Alien: Romulus, they continue to be linked in media reports.
Regardless of whether the viral moment was some playful coincidence or something more, Jacob Elordi’s wallpaper has shown fans that even a brief visual glimpse into a celebrity’s real life can spark equal parts fervor and nostalgia.