Jacob Elordi's phone wallpaper sparks dating buzz with ex co-star

The internet is a sucker for a covert celebrity reference, and this has been demonstrated once again this week by Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. During a recent interview, fans paid attention to Jacob Elordi's wallpaper, which had a picture of him with his Priscilla co-star Cailee Spaeny.

Their fate at the scene went viral in a matter of minutes, with fans questioning whether their on-screen chemistry broke the fourth wall and continued into real life! Within hours, Jacob Elordi's wallpaper was trending globally as fans shared screenshots and provided several hypotheses on the actor's love interest.

Jacob Elordi refers to Cailee Spaeny as a "Beautiful Friend"

While asked about the wallpaper during the interview, Elordi smiled and referred to Spaeny as his "beautiful friend," basically making an innocent comment that piqued even more curiosity about their connection off-screen. Jacob ELordi's wallpaper went viral and has amassed millions of views across platforms. A casual phone lock screen has now become one of the most talked-about moments of the week on the internet.