Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised amidst divorce rumours

The sudden health scare has come at a vulnerable time in the life of the actress, whose personal life has been under media scanner for quite some time. Recently, Vij strongly denied rumours circulating about a separation and alleged divorce proceedings with her husband Jay Bhanushali.

The actress took to her vlog to deny the reports and said, “Until you hear it from me, please don’t believe anything. Please respect our privacy... Jay is my family and will always be my family. He is a wonderful father to my child and a wonderful human being.” She also requested the media to think about how such unconfirmed news would affect her children and her ailing mother.

Despite the personal challenges, Mahhi was also at the threshold of a professional comeback. She had announced her return to television after nine years and was set to star in the Colors TV show Seher Hone Ko Hai. This new project, which was just beginning to get into the rhythm of shooting, is now temporarily on hold as she focuses on her recovery. Mahhi Vij tied the knot with Jay Bhanushali in 2010, and the couple has a biological daughter named Tara, apart from two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi. Though fans are now wishing the actress a speedy recovery, the further update about her health and her much-awaited return to the small screen remains awaited. Jay Bhanushali has not spoken about his wife's hospitalisation publicly yet.