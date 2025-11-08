Gouri Kishan speaks out against body shaming: 'Grateful I could stand my ground' after press meet incident

Actress Gouri Kishan, who recently called out a YouTuber for a body-shaming question during a press conference, has now released a statement expressing gratitude for being able to stand her ground in what she described as a challenging moment.

The actress, who has received widespread support from organisations such as the Nadigar Sangam, the AMMA Association, and the Chennai Press Club, addressed the incident in a detailed note.

Gouri Kishan slams body shaming, thanks fans for support

“During a press conference earlier this week, an exchange took place between myself and a YouTube vlogger that turned unexpectedly tense. I believe it’s important to acknowledge the larger issue behind it, so we can collectively reflect on the kind of relationship we wish to foster between artists and the media.”

Acknowledging that public figures often face scrutiny, she emphasised that remarks or questions — whether direct or indirect — about a person’s body or appearance are never appropriate, regardless of the setting. “I wish I had been asked about the film and the work I was there to discuss,” she added.