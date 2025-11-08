Gouri Kishan speaks out against body shaming: 'Grateful I could stand my ground' after press meet incident

Actress Gouri Kishan, who recently called out a YouTuber for a body-shaming question during a press conference, has now released a statement expressing gratitude for being able to stand her ground in what she described as a challenging moment.
The actress, who has received widespread support from organisations such as the Nadigar Sangam, the AMMA Association, and the Chennai Press Club, addressed the incident in a detailed note.
“During a press conference earlier this week, an exchange took place between myself and a YouTube vlogger that turned unexpectedly tense. I believe it’s important to acknowledge the larger issue behind it, so we can collectively reflect on the kind of relationship we wish to foster between artists and the media.”
Acknowledging that public figures often face scrutiny, she emphasised that remarks or questions — whether direct or indirect — about a person’s body or appearance are never appropriate, regardless of the setting. “I wish I had been asked about the film and the work I was there to discuss,” she added.
Pointing to the gender bias often evident in media interactions, Gouri questioned whether male actors are subjected to the same kind of personal and aggressive questioning.
“I cannot help but wonder if a male actor would have been asked the same thing in that tone. I am grateful I could hold my ground in that difficult moment, not just for myself, but for anyone who has experienced something similar.”
Calling out the normalisation of body shaming disguised as humour, the actress said she hopes the incident serves as a reminder that it’s okay to speak up. “We are allowed to express discomfort, to question when wronged, and to work toward ending this cycle,” she stated.
Gouri also clarified that her intention was not to target the individual involved, but to address the broader issue. She concluded her statement with heartfelt thanks. “The support has been unexpected, overwhelming, and deeply humbling. Thank you to the Chennai Press Club, AMMA Association, and South India Nadigar Sangam for your statements, and to the media and public for your unwavering support. I’m grateful to everyone in the industry — my peers, colleagues, and friends — who have reached out and stood in solidarity.”
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl