Miss World Chile contestant Ignacia Fernández shocks judges with death metal performance

The pageant world is often defined by elegance and grace, but this year Miss World Chile contestant Ignacia Fernández shattered stereotypes during the talent segment with a show-stopping death metal performance. Her growls and guitar riffs electrified the audience and judges alike, proving that beauty and boldness can share the same stage. Soon her performance went viral and love flooded across the internet.

Ignacia Fernández redefines pageant beauty with bold death metal performance

Ignacia Fernández, the 27-year-old model competed in the Miss World Chile 2025 (Miss Mundo Chile) semi-finale which was televised on Sunday. She represented Chile’s Las Condes district. The event took a surprising turn when she showcased her uniquely stunning performance of singing metal songs in the most fierce way.

Wearing a sophisticated ball gown and exuding pure elegance, she took the stage with an air of classic grace. But as soon as her performance began, the atmosphere shifted, and so did the judges’ expressions. Reports suggest they were momentarily stunned, sharing what many described as an “Is this for real?” moment. One judge admitted he had never witnessed anything like it in a beauty pageant before. By the end of her unexpected death metal performance, the room erupted in an awe and she received a standing ovation.