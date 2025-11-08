Two more potential candidates: Here’s all we know about Nikhil Kamath’s RCB takeover

Nikhil Kamath's RCB takeover has become one of the most-discussed topics in IPL 2025 franchise sale discussions, after reports surfaced that the fintech company founder is in advanced talks to buy the Royal Challengers Bangalore, along with other bidders such as Ranjan Pai and Adar Poonawalla. IPL 2025 news has created a lot of excitement in the cricket community and among investors. Looking forward to the future of RCB and seeing what a Nikhil Kamath takeover of RCB may mean for the team's focus, strategy, and marketing. If Nikhil Kamath is successful in acquiring RCB, it could lead the franchise and cricket franchise management into a new era, mixing a business approach with cricketing vision.
