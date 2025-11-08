Here’s all you need to know about Kashish Aggarwal and Shehbaz Badesha

Kashish has stepped into the limelight surrounding Shehbaz Badesha, an intriguing contestant on the current season of Bigg Boss 19. While fans are actively searching for Kashish, who frequently posts lifestyle, fashion, and beauty content on her Kashish Aggarwal Instagram, this relationship has been at the center of online conversations, making her one of the most searched individuals associated with Bigg Boss 19 this season of Bigg Boss. Across social media, publicity is growing around Kashish and Shehbaz, and as a result, they are gaining further attention as top influencers.

Kashish Aggarwal and Shehbaz Badesha: Internet’s trending couple

Starting her career as a beauty and lifestyle influencer, Kashish Aggarwal amassed a strong following with her fashion tips and aesthetic content. Her lifestyle, travels, and beauty routines have remained in the news as she shares much about them on her Instagram handle. She has been rumored to be dating Shehbaz Badesha of Bigg Boss 19, with full-fledged rumors going on about the couple after subtle hints in their social media interactions made them one of the hottest couples this season.