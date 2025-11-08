Zarine Khan funeral: Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff and others reach Zayed Khan’s house to pay final respects to his mother

Actor Zayed Khan’s mother, Zarine Khan (Zarine Katrak), passed away on November 7.

Zarine Khan funeral: Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, other Bollywood celebs attend

As soon as the news broke out, Bollywood celebrities headed to Zayed’s house to offer their final respects to his mother. Zarine was 81 years old. As per reports, Zarine Khan passed away peacefully on November 7, 2025 with her family and loved ones beside her.

Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Jackie Shroff were seen visiting Zayed’s house to bid Zarine a final goodbye. Both Bobby Deol and Jackie Shroff are very close family friends of actor Sanjay Khan, who is Zarine’s husband.

Jackie was also seen losing his calm at the paparazzi flocking around Zarine’s house. He asked them not to overdo it and said, “Ab band karo yeh tamasha (Now stop this nonsense).”

The actors, who arrived separately in their respective cars, immediately rushed into the house. A lot of other celebrities too were seen marking their presence at Zayed’s house.