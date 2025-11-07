Indian wedding footwear gets a luxe update with velvet, zardosi and personalised detailing

Fashion has come a full circle to celebrate the decadence of velvet. It is the fabric you need this season to bring the party to your closet. And Brune & Bareskin’s Wedding Special Collection is right on the festive pulse. The collection features statement pieces meticulously handcrafted in rich velvet and adorned with intricate zardosi embroidery.
The highlight of the range includes the velvet hand zardosi ladies knee-height long boots, a regal creation that redefines bridal footwear with elegance and comfort. For men, the collection showcases the velvet slip-on shoes with a floral pattern in silver handmade zardosi, a perfect balance of sophistication and tradition. Completing the lineup are exquisitely designed jootis, offering a versatile choice for both brides and grooms who seek heritage charm with a modern edge.
Tabby Bhatia, founder, Brune & Bareskin, says the Wedding Collection was inspired by the grandeur of Indian weddings and the individuality of modern love stories. “We wanted to create timeless and contemporary footwear. Every design draws from India’s royal past—the rich italian velvet, zardosi embroidery, and the richness of hand-patina leather. Our goal was to give brides and grooms something deeply personal, footwear and accessories that not only complete their look but also carry their story through bespoke initials, handcrafted detailing, and custom shades that match their wedding themes,” shares Tabby.
The collection features Indian embroidery techniques such as zardosi and patina on Italian velvet and full grain leather, paired with sleek cuts, modern boots, and chic accessories.
Tabby believes it will resonate with the fashion-forward brides and grooms. A standout piece is the Velvet hand zardosi knee-high boots. It is meticulously handcrafted in rich velvet and adorned with traditional zardosi embroidery with intricate metallic threads, beads, and sequins, all embroidered by hand. It is prefect for brides who want to make a statement beyond the traditional jutti or heel.
What truly makes the brand special is personalisation. “From initials and wedding dates embossed on shoes and bags to hand-painted motifs and custom colour palettes that match the couple’s attire, we ensure every piece tells a personal story. We design for comfort as much as for style,” he adds.
Price on request. Available online.
