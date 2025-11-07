Indian wedding footwear gets a luxe update with velvet, zardosi and personalised detailing

Tabby Bhatia, founder, Brune & Bareskin, says the Wedding Collection was inspired by the grandeur of Indian weddings and the individuality of modern love stories. “We wanted to create timeless and contemporary footwear. Every design draws from India’s royal past—the rich italian velvet, zardosi embroidery, and the richness of hand-patina leather. Our goal was to give brides and grooms something deeply personal, footwear and accessories that not only complete their look but also carry their story through bespoke initials, handcrafted detailing, and custom shades that match their wedding themes,” shares Tabby.

The collection features Indian embroidery techniques such as zardosi and patina on Italian velvet and full grain leather, paired with sleek cuts, modern boots, and chic accessories.

Tabby believes it will resonate with the fashion-forward brides and grooms. A standout piece is the Velvet hand zardosi knee-high boots. It is meticulously handcrafted in rich velvet and adorned with traditional zardosi embroidery with intricate metallic threads, beads, and sequins, all embroidered by hand. It is prefect for brides who want to make a statement beyond the traditional jutti or heel.

What truly makes the brand special is personalisation. “From initials and wedding dates embossed on shoes and bags to hand-painted motifs and custom colour palettes that match the couple’s attire, we ensure every piece tells a personal story. We design for comfort as much as for style,” he adds.

Price on request. Available online.

