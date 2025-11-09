Francis Ford Coppola sells his private Belize Island for $1.8 million after dream film fails

The director, who reportedly poured all his money into his $120 million magnum opus, has admitted that he’s now flat-out broke. Megalopolis — his decades-in-the-making passion project — made a measly $14 million worldwide. That’s not a box office return; that’s an expensive hobby with subtitles. And after all that, it’s his Belizean escape taking the fall — sold to a Guatemalan businessman who plans to turn it into a luxury resort.

You can’t make this up. One day you’re helming cinematic history, the next you’re offloading your island to keep the creative dream alive. But there’s something tragically beautiful about it: Coppola has always chased art over money. When studios wouldn’t fund him, he bankrolled himself. When Hollywood went safe, he went operatic. And when his dream burned through the cash — well, he sold the set.

Still, this is the end of an era. Coral Caye won’t be a filmmaker’s hideaway anymore, it’ll soon host honeymooners sipping mojitos. But if there’s anyone who can turn loss into legend, it’s Coppola. After all, he’s made masterpieces out of madness before. Maybe the next one will be The Island Father.