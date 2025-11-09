Kim Kardashian fails California bar exams; says she will try again

Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram stories, "Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV. Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination".

Kim Kardashian thanked all those who stood by her and supported her dream of becoming a lawyer. "Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Falling short isn’t failure—it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam, and that only motivates me even more. Let’s Go!", she added.

Kim Kardashian had taken California's First-Year Law Students' Exam in late 2021, after three attempts in a span of two years. On May 21, Kim shared an update via Instagram where she wrote, "I finally graduated law school after six years!!!"

While the popular media personality is yet to become a lawyer in real-life, she is all set to assume the role in the brand new legal drama, All's Fair. Released on November 4, Kim Kardashian stars as a successful divorce lawyer alongside a stellar cast that includes Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Matthew Noszka.