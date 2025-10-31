Kim K reveals her divorce lawyer inspired her role in All's Fair

Kim Kardashian spoke to a media outlet to share Laura Wasser's role. She said, "Laura happened to be my attorney for two divorces out of the three, and her dad was my mom's attorney during her divorce with my dad. So she has 40 years of stories, and I felt like I drew inspiration from seeing what a bad-ass woman she's been".

All's Fair is set in Los Angeles and follows a set of female lawyers led by Allura Grant, who leave their present firm to set up their own, after being fed by the dominance of men.

The show has been executive produced and created by Ryan Murphy and boasts of a stellar cast that includes, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Sarah Paulson. All's Fair will also have guest appearances from actors like Judith Light, Brooke Shields, Jessica Simpson and Rick Springfield.

Kim Kardashian revealed that Ryan Murphy initially approached her with an idea of a show similar to Keeping Up With the Kardashians and she did not quite like it. Later, the producer pitched her something based on her law journey. "I was so for it. I think what was really interesting is he came up with the concept first. Then he came up with his dream cast. Once everyone signed on, he wrote for every person. He said it’s usually the opposite", Kim shared.

All's Fair is scheduled to premiere on Hulu, on November 4, 2025.