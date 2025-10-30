Kim Kardashian believes the 1969 moon landing to be fake

Kim Kardashian West has ignited controversy with a decidedly contentious opinion, revealing on the most recent episode of The Kardashians that she thinks the moon landing in 1969 was staged.

The 45-year-old reality TV personality, whose business ventures and fashion sense have made her a trendsetter, attempted to persuade her All’s Fair co-star, Sarah Paulson, that the Apollo 11 flight never actually occurred. On set of the Hulu drama, Kim explained to Sarah, 50, that she was “sending her a million articles” that explained her skepticism, including quotes allegedly from astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

Kim shared a story in which Buzz Aldrin allegedly responded to a question about the ‘scariest moment’ with, “There was no scary moment cause it didn’t happen. It could've been scary but it wasn’t because it didn’t happen.’” Kim surmised that since the astronaut has “gotten old” he “slips up” with such a statement, continuing, “So I think it didn’t happen.”