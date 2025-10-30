Kim Kardashian believes the 1969 moon landing to be fake

Kim Kardashian West has ignited controversy with a decidedly contentious opinion, revealing on the most recent episode of The Kardashians that she thinks the moon landing in 1969 was staged.
The 45-year-old reality TV personality, whose business ventures and fashion sense have made her a trendsetter, attempted to persuade her All’s Fair co-star, Sarah Paulson, that the Apollo 11 flight never actually occurred. On set of the Hulu drama, Kim explained to Sarah, 50, that she was “sending her a million articles” that explained her skepticism, including quotes allegedly from astronaut Buzz Aldrin.
Kim shared a story in which Buzz Aldrin allegedly responded to a question about the ‘scariest moment’ with, “There was no scary moment cause it didn’t happen. It could've been scary but it wasn’t because it didn’t happen.’” Kim surmised that since the astronaut has “gotten old” he “slips up” with such a statement, continuing, “So I think it didn’t happen.”
Sarah conceded she would undertake a “massive deep dive” upon reading the content. Kim afterward admitted in a trailer follow-up, “I don't think we did. I think it was fake.” She indicated that she had viewed “a few videos” of Buzz Aldrin constantly talking about the alleged hoax.
Kardashian then provided typical skeptical arguments about the moon landing to prop up her conspiracy theory, “Why is it that Buzz Aldrin claims it never happened? There's no gravity on the moon — why is the flag waving? The shoes that they have in the museum. [have] a different [foot]print than the pictures. Why are there no stars?”
Anticipating the public reaction, a producer asked Kim for her defence against being called “crazy”. Her bold response? “They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.” The comments have predictably ignited discussion across social media about one of history’s most enduring conspiracy theories.