Vijay Varma breaks silence on depression, says Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira helped him seek therapy

It was during this candid conversation that Vijay spoke about childhood trauma and a fraught relationship with his father, which, he says, carried over into his adult life and contributed to his emotional struggles. The pauses from work during the lockdown, he revealed, made him realise how lonely he had become and that this realisation was the first step toward fighting depression.

The actor went on to clarify that therapy and yoga played a significant role in his recovery. He described an experience in one of his Surya Namaskar sessions, where he would collapse and cry as unresolved grief flowed out of him. He was held captive by the words of Ira Khan, who had just said to him, "therapy isn't bad", which made him choose to seek help. His admission builds on a slow but steady prism of conversation around mental health in the movie business.