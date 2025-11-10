Actor Vishal Jethwa’s unforgettable encounter with Martin Scorsese in New York

Sharing his emotions on social media, Vishal wrote, “The living legend himself, Martin Scorsese — greeting me with a Namaste! My God, I still can’t believe this picture is real. What a huge day it was! I’ll never forget this day — the nervousness before meeting Sir, the time spent with him, and the overwhelming joy of knowing that he not only saw our film but also liked our work. I feel like I am living every actor’s dream.”

For the young actor, who has been lauded for his deeply nuanced performance in Homebound, the meeting was not just a career milestone but a deeply personal moment of validation and inspiration.

Speaking about the encounter, Vishal adds, “When we learnt that we are going to be meeting the legend — Martin Scorsese sir, we knew it was going to be a career highlight for us. To get so many key moments in my career from one film is truly special and surreal at the same time. It’s still unbelievable how much this one film has given me and the international recognition it has gotten. When the day arrived to meet sir, we were slightly nervous. When we finally met him, his personality was very calm and quiet. He was cracking jokes, telling us about his movies, his life story. I had a desire to take a picture to capture that moment with him and I finally got the picture where I requested him to do namaste. He very sweetly agreed.”

The team of Homebound has officially begun its Oscar campaign in the US, with a series of screenings and conversations planned across New York and Los Angeles in the coming weeks.