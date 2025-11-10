Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash gets wild in Beverly Hills; cops make an entry

Kris Jenner just turned 70, and obviously, the momager didn’t keep it low-key. The birthday party was at one of Jeff Bezos’ jaw-dropping Beverly Hills mansions but things of course went a little too wild. The neighbors didn’t exactly appreciate the loud playlist and the cops showed up with noise warnings. But the noise issue wasn’t the only thing that helped Kris make headlines the days that followed.

Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash: Celebrities, cop visits and controversial moments!

The party took place in an extravagant setting, with several celebrities attending the late-night celebration. However, the noise quickly got out of hand, prompting locals to call the police. The noise reached a peak during Bruno Mars’ live performance, sending the volume soaring

As the party continued in full swing with celebrities dancing and enjoying themselves, the cops had to pay a visit to issue a warning. As they left the venue, another complaint was issued.