Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash gets wild in Beverly Hills; cops make an entry

Kris Jenner just turned 70, and obviously, the momager didn’t keep it low-key. The birthday party was at one of Jeff Bezos’ jaw-dropping Beverly Hills mansions but things of course went a little too wild. The neighbors didn’t exactly appreciate the loud playlist and the cops showed up with noise warnings. But the noise issue wasn’t the only thing that helped Kris make headlines the days that followed.
The party took place in an extravagant setting, with several celebrities attending the late-night celebration. However, the noise quickly got out of hand, prompting locals to call the police. The noise reached a peak during Bruno Mars’ live performance, sending the volume soaring
As the party continued in full swing with celebrities dancing and enjoying themselves, the cops had to pay a visit to issue a warning. As they left the venue, another complaint was issued.
This time, the police were called back for a different reason. The host and their team had placed large artificial hedges on the streets as makeshift dividers to redirect foot traffic and keep people out. However, they hadn’t obtained official permission, which understandably angered the locals. In the city, only a special permit allows for such measures. By the time the party started winding down and guests began leaving, the dividers were finally being removed.
The neighborhood in Beverly Hills where the party took place is one of the city’s most exclusive, home only to the ultra-wealthy. Normally, loud noises after 10 PM are strictly off-limits, and the authorities keep a close watch to enforce it. That’s exactly why the noise from Kris Jenner’s party became such a big deal. So far, the team hasn’t released any official statement addressing the chaos.
The party was heavily star studded with celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Adele, Mariah Carey, Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel, Paris Hilton, and Kathy Hilton attending the event.