Parmeet Sethi reveals his son almost played Kuljeet in the DDLJ Broadway Musical

DDLJ musical was launched earlier this year for Broadway following the decade long success of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Actor Parmeet Singh who is best known for his role as Kuljeet in the film has recently shared how his youngest son Ayushmaan Sethi almost got the role of Kuljeet in the Broadway musical but eventually it didn’t happen.
The Sethi family has their YouTube vlog episodes, AAAP Ka Parivaar in Archana Puran's channel, where they share glimpses of their lives and the special moments with their viewers. So, in one of these episodes, Parmeet on Sunday shared that his youngest son Ayushmaan almost got the role as Kuljeet in the stage adaptation, Come Fall in Love.
Parmeet revealed, “He was shortlisted for the role of Kuljeet in the Broadway adaptation of DDLJ that happened at West End of London. He almost got it”.
Ayushmaan who also joined the vlog that was going live on Youtube, shared his insight on why he wasn’t given the role. He said, “They wanted someone who was experienced in Western classical singing for a long time. I have some experience in it, but not as much as they wanted.”
Adding to this, his mom Archana chimed in and said, “As an aspiring actor, it’s very tough to describe what you’re doing. You’re doing struggle. Struggle is a very Indian term, but we usually call it aspiring actors”.
Later Parmeet revealed that he was even rejected for the OG film initially. He recalled, “I asked him (Aditya Chopra) to give me a screen test once. He smiled and called me to his office again. He gave me four main scenes of the film. I had so much guts, I changed the lines a bit to give it more of a Punjabi essence. Archana also contributed and helped me with a few phrases… After a long pause, he said, ‘You are my Kuljeet”.
Come Fall in Love is the stage adaptation of the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, made its UK premiere at the Manchester Opera House on May 29, running through June 21. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the production stars Jena Pandya as Simran and Ashley Day as Rog.