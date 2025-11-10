Parmeet Sethi reveals his son almost played Kuljeet in the DDLJ Broadway Musical

DDLJ musical was launched earlier this year for Broadway following the decade long success of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Actor Parmeet Singh who is best known for his role as Kuljeet in the film has recently shared how his youngest son Ayushmaan Sethi almost got the role of Kuljeet in the Broadway musical but eventually it didn’t happen.

Almost a Kuljeet 2.0! Parmeet Sethi’s son Ayushmaan missed DDLJ Broadway role by a whisker and here's why

The Sethi family has their YouTube vlog episodes, AAAP Ka Parivaar in Archana Puran's channel, where they share glimpses of their lives and the special moments with their viewers. So, in one of these episodes, Parmeet on Sunday shared that his youngest son Ayushmaan almost got the role as Kuljeet in the stage adaptation, Come Fall in Love.

Parmeet revealed, “He was shortlisted for the role of Kuljeet in the Broadway adaptation of DDLJ that happened at West End of London. He almost got it”.