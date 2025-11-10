Zarine Khan sings Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo in old video

Zarine Khan, wife of actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan, passed away at the age of 81 on Friday.

No one can ever be like you: Farah Khan Ali remembers mom Zarine Khan

Her daughter, Farah, remembered her late mother with a nostalgic post. She uploaded a video of Zarine singing the iconic track Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo on social media.

Paying tribute to the glorious legacy left by her mother, the designer shared on social media, “Aaj jaane ki zid na karo. Yuhi pahloon mein baithe raho...To my mother, my soul mate, the woman who touched many lives with her love warmth and shine. (sic)”

“You will be missed because no one can ever be like you. Your legacy will always continue to inspire many and I promise to walk in your footsteps and keep our family bonded together forever. Your friends will become my friends and i will love them and keep them close. Will miss you until we meet again. Rest in peace my darling Mamma,” she added.