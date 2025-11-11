AR Rahman criticised for collaborating with POCSO-accused choreographer Jani

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has come under scrutiny after news broke he worked with choreographer Jani Master, who is credibly accused of offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for a dance sequence in Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi. The backlash began after Jani Master posted behind-the-scenes pictures thanking Rahman and director Buchi Babu Sana for their work on the song "Chikiri Chikiri." Rahman faced almost immediate criticism from fans and social media users for collaborating with someone who has significant sexual assault allegations pending against him under POCSO.

AR Rahman, Jani Master controversy and public reaction

The AR Rahman-Jani Master controversy has set the internet ablaze, and social media users have been shaming the composer for lending credibility to a choreographer with such grave charges levelled against him. Fans wondered why A. R. Rahman, known for his moral stand and socially conscious image, collaborated with Jani Master, despite having previously avoided working with other actors accused of similar misconduct. To add insult to injury, the backlash increased when fans reminded him of his outspoken stand on women's rights within the entertainment sector, terming this move "deeply disappointing."