AR Rahman criticised for collaborating with POCSO-accused choreographer Jani

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has come under scrutiny after news broke he worked with choreographer Jani Master, who is credibly accused of offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for a dance sequence in Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi. The backlash began after Jani Master posted behind-the-scenes pictures thanking Rahman and director Buchi Babu Sana for their work on the song "Chikiri Chikiri." Rahman faced almost immediate criticism from fans and social media users for collaborating with someone who has significant sexual assault allegations pending against him under POCSO.
The AR Rahman-Jani Master controversy has set the internet ablaze, and social media users have been shaming the composer for lending credibility to a choreographer with such grave charges levelled against him. Fans wondered why A. R. Rahman, known for his moral stand and socially conscious image, collaborated with Jani Master, despite having previously avoided working with other actors accused of similar misconduct. To add insult to injury, the backlash increased when fans reminded him of his outspoken stand on women's rights within the entertainment sector, terming this move "deeply disappointing."
Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, was booked last year based on the complaint of a young assistant choreographer, who accused him of sexual harassment and assault that began when she was a minor. The case filed under the POCSO Act is still under investigation. In October 2024, the committee of the National Film Awards took away his Best Choreography award amid protests over his temporary bail. Despite the row, Jani has continued working in Telugu cinema, choreographing big projects and attending public events.
Neither AR Rahman nor the creators of Peddi have shared any public comment regarding the outrage. Industry insiders state that this response is triggering discussion over ethics and accountability in the film industry, specifically, whether artists should engage with people with outstanding legal issues.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.