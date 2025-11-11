Kanye West’s strict rules for wife Bianca Censori sparks debate on control and autonomy

Kanye West's strict rules for his wife Bianca Censori, have set off a firestorm online about whether or not Kanye's behaviour is controlling. It has been reported that the rapper controls almost every aspect of her life, including what she eats, how she dresses, and even how she shows up in the world. The situation has escalated into a more general conversation about agency, consent, and power dynamics in their marriage.

Kanye West’s strict rules for Bianca Censori polarise opinions

According to various sources, Kanye West's strict rules extend beyond fashion. He reportedly limits Bianca's diet to small portions or starters when going out to restaurants. He allegedly does not let her sunbathe so she won't have tan lines, and forbids her from tattoos or piercings. It is said he ensures her appearance aligns with his aesthetic dream of "mannequin-like perfection." Supporters counter the criticism by insisting Bianca willingly makes these choices and that Kanye's input is supportive, rather than suffocating her.