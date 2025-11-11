The hospitalisation of veteran actor Prem Chopra at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital has set alarm bells ringing for his fans, but his family has jumped in with a reassuring health update. The 89-year-old actor is being admitted to the hospital for a precautionary check to treat a viral infection alongside existing health concerns with his heart, and the update assures the veteran actor Prem Chopra's health update is positive, having difficulty, which is within the bounds of normal, or whatever it is. According to his son-in-law, “It’s all age-related, and a regular process. There is nothing to worry about.”
Veteran actor Prem Chopra's admission to Lilavati Hospital was confirmed on Monday, wherein doctors said the Bollywood legend was treated for a mild viral infection and complications arising due to his age, including his known cardiac history. He is reported to be in a general ward rather than the ICU, and medical staff expect his recovery in a few days. His family says fans have nothing to worry about, as this is just a precautionary stay in the hospital, and he will be back home soon.
Through over six decades in his career, Prem Chopra has earned a niche for himself in Bollywood lore as one of the most recognizable villains, famously delivering the line “Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra” in the 1973 film Bobby. One of the earlier works of Chopra was the Punjabi film Chaudhary Karnail Singh, which won a National Film Award in 1960. Among his Hindi films, his notable ones include Upkaar (1967), Do Raaste (1969), and Kati Patang (1970), through which he played iconic villainous roles. While he might not be as frequent on screens these days, he is undeniably one of the legends that Indian cinema can boast of.