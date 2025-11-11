Prem Chopra admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital, son-in-law reassures fans

The hospitalisation of veteran actor Prem Chopra at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital has set alarm bells ringing for his fans, but his family has jumped in with a reassuring health update. The 89-year-old actor is being admitted to the hospital for a precautionary check to treat a viral infection alongside existing health concerns with his heart, and the update assures the veteran actor Prem Chopra's health update is positive, having difficulty, which is within the bounds of normal, or whatever it is. According to his son-in-law, “It’s all age-related, and a regular process. There is nothing to worry about.”

Prem Chopra’s family shares recent health updates

Veteran actor Prem Chopra's admission to Lilavati Hospital was confirmed on Monday, wherein doctors said the Bollywood legend was treated for a mild viral infection and complications arising due to his age, including his known cardiac history. He is reported to be in a general ward rather than the ICU, and medical staff expect his recovery in a few days. His family says fans have nothing to worry about, as this is just a precautionary stay in the hospital, and he will be back home soon.