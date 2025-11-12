Anna actress Sally Kirkland dies at 84

Beyond her work in films, Sally also had recurring roles on TV series like Felicity, Roseanne, Valley of the Dolls and Days of Our Lives. Sally surprised Oscar-watchers when her grass-roots campaign led to a best actress nomination in the 1987 modest independent comedy Anna, in which she portrayed a Czech actress who mentors a younger actress, played by Paulina Porizkova.

Sally also won the Golden Globe and Los Angeles Film Critics award for best actress. Many years before Andrea Riseborough gained attention for her role in To Leslie, Sally advocated tirelessly for herself in a time before social media, writing letters to Los Angeles. Film Critics members and calling in a favor with Andy Warhol, who had a talk show at the time. After running into Rex Reed in a Cannes Film Festival elevator, the critic gave her the quote “Sally Kirkland devours Anna like a raw steak and emerges a major star.”

She had told a news publication in 2012, “At the Oscars, there were all these movie stars emerging from their limos, and then there was me. I felt like Cinderella. The greatest part was the feeling to be in the same Oscar category of these women that I was a huge fan of — Meryl, Glenn, Holly Hunter and Cher, who I used to rollerskate with in the ’70s”.