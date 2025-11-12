The Kite Runner star Homayoun Ershadi dies aged 78

That chance meeting launched a prolific second career, beginning with the 1997 Cannes Palme d’Or winner, Taste of Cherry. In a role that resonated with his own life, he played a man contemplating suicide who was looking for someone to bury him.

In less than three decades, Homayoun amassed over 90 film and television credits to his name. His gravitas and quiet dignity brought him global recognition, most notably as the stern yet loving father figure in Marc Forster’s adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s novel The Kite Runner.

His international work continued with major productions, including the historical epic Agora (2009) and the military thriller Zero Dark Thirty (2012). Homayoun’s legacy is defined by his profound screen presence and the remarkable true story of a man who found global stardom late in life, simply by rolling down his car window.