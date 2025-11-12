Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya’s romantic photo steals attention at Boney Kapoor’s 70th birthday celebration

Producer Boney Kapoor clocked the big 70 on the November 11. On account of his big milestone, the producer celebrated his birthday with his family members and loved ones in attendance, and pictures from his intimate celebrations have gone viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya’s romantic photo gets viral

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor, recently shared a series of pictures as well. A picture from the series features brothers Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, along with Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. But what has caught the attention of viewers is Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Paharia’s brewing romance in the picture.

The lovebirds are seen posing to get clicked, and Shikhar, who is seen standing behind Janhvi, hugs her adorably. The actress is also seen holding his arms with a lot of affection. Janhvi kept it casual yet chic in her lavender fur jacket and a simple white top and pants. The lovebirds have never shied away from media glare in showing their affection for one another.