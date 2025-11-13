Adele to make acting debut in Tom Ford’s Cry to Heaven

Adele is stepping into new creative territory, making her acting debut in Tom Ford’s forthcoming adaptation of Anne Rice’s Cry to Heaven. The film, announced by Ford’s production company on Wednesday, marks the third directorial feature for the fashion designer turned filmmaker, who will also write and produce the project.

Adele set to make her acting debut

The singer will appear as part of a distinguished ensemble cast featuring Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, George MacKay, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Adolescence breakout Owen Cooper and Hunter Schafer. While specific roles have yet to be revealed, the casting promises a richly textured take on Rice’s operatic world.

First published in 1982, Rice’s novel is set in 18th-century Italy and delves into the lavish yet brutal world of opera. It follows two men from vastly different social standings — one born into poverty, the other a Venetian noble — whose lives intertwine in a story of ambition, betrayal and beauty.