Farah Khan opens up on Sania Mirza’s panic attack after divorce

A panic attack is the body’s rebellion against relentless control. It’s what happens when you’ve had to be “strong” for too long. Farah’s anecdote stripped away the filters and the captions — it showed a woman cracking under impossible pressure. And it wasn’t weakness. It was the truth finally forcing its way out.

Sania is now raising her son as a single mother, managing brand work, and staying visible in an industry that treats visibility as survival. The physical discipline of sports is easy compared to the emotional endurance fame demands. When she admitted that phase was “very, very hard,” she wasn’t asking for sympathy — she was telling us how much pretending costs.

We celebrate resilience until it stops smiling. Then we call it drama. Sania’s panic attack wasn’t a fall from grace. It was the moment she stopped performing strength and simply felt human. In a culture obsessed with appearances, that honesty is the most radical thing she’s done.