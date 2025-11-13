Farah Khan opens up on Sania Mirza’s panic attack after divorce

Farah Khan didn’t dress it up — she said it as it was. Sania Mirza had a panic attack after her divorce from Shoaib Malik. Not a teary meltdown, but a full-blown, body-shaking panic attack. She was supposed to go live for her own show and couldn’t move. Farah showed up in her pyjamas and slippers and found one of India’s most celebrated athletes in complete collapse.
It shouldn’t be surprising, yet it is. For over two decades, Sania has been expected to hold herself together — on court, in interviews, in marriage, in motherhood. Her wins were national victories; her choices were public property. When she married a Pakistani cricketer, people made her identity a political battleground. When she had her son, the headlines made it about the next “Indo-Pak legacy.” When she retired, the tone was sentimental but detached. And when she divorced, the noise returned — pity, speculation, moral judgement, all served cold.
A panic attack is the body’s rebellion against relentless control. It’s what happens when you’ve had to be “strong” for too long. Farah’s anecdote stripped away the filters and the captions — it showed a woman cracking under impossible pressure. And it wasn’t weakness. It was the truth finally forcing its way out.
Sania is now raising her son as a single mother, managing brand work, and staying visible in an industry that treats visibility as survival. The physical discipline of sports is easy compared to the emotional endurance fame demands. When she admitted that phase was “very, very hard,” she wasn’t asking for sympathy — she was telling us how much pretending costs.
We celebrate resilience until it stops smiling. Then we call it drama. Sania’s panic attack wasn’t a fall from grace. It was the moment she stopped performing strength and simply felt human. In a culture obsessed with appearances, that honesty is the most radical thing she’s done.
