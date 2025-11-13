Kritika Kamra sparks romance rumours with mysterious social media posts

It started with her Diwali post with a striking festive frame where she’s seen holding a man’s arm, his face intentionally kept out of view. The photo immediately drew attention, with followers speculating about the person behind the cropped frame.

Her birthday photo dump a week later only intensified the buzz. Amid celebratory moments and snapshots of friends and food, a few frames stood out. Even her colleagues couldn’t resist joining the conversation, Soha Ali Khan commented, “Hbd KK… I see what you did there!” while Pooja Gor added a light-hearted, “Ahem ahem 👀.”

Fans followed suit. “Curious about that fifth pic — is it a soft launch?” one user wrote under her birthday dump post, while another asked, “What’s happening at #5?” sparking a thread of speculation across the comments.

The latest addition came through her Instagram Story, a minimalist moment where Kritika is seen side-by-side taking a mirror selfie without their faces in the frame. Through these understated glimpses, Kritika seems to be striking a balance between privacy and playfulness, leaving just enough to keep her audience guessing. But the rumour mills are abuzz that Kritika is indeed steady in a lovely relationship and that makes us just more than happy for her. While who the mystery man is, remain a mystery, the sources do confirm that love is in the air.