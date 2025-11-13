Priyanka Chopra’s new film Globetrotter first look unveiled; Fans celebrate her return to Indian cinema

The initial look at Priyanka’s upcoming movie, Globetrotter, has set social media ablaze, showing Priyanka in a strong, yet elegant depiction as “Mandakini.” The poster depicts her standing on the edge of a cliff in a yellow saree and holding a pistol, the combination of elegance and strength immediately arouses excitement among fans.
The Rajamouli-directed movie will feature Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a story that crosses continents. The film is described as all action and adventure, rooted in Indian mythology, and yet told through a contemporary, global lens. Priyanka’s character “Mandakini” is noted to represent courage and duality; a woman who has heritage and strength in equal parts.
Rajamouli has referred to the project as his "most ambitious vision yet," and has characterized Globetrotter as a story of exploration, bravery and coming together in a way that transcends borders. Accompanying images of concept art and a teaser seem to indicate hybridization of mythological inflexion alongside global adventure cinema.
In speaking about her experience, Priyanka has noted that working on Globetrotter feels like "a new era in Indian cinema," and noted she had been working hard to learn the delivery of dialogue in Telugu and high-energy stunt choreography. She also detailed her excitement about working with Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, as well as calling it "a creative journey that brings me back to my roots."
According to industry insiders, Globetrotter is being shot in multiple international locations, including Iceland, Morocco, and India, using sophisticated VFX and a diverse team of technicians from countries across the globe. The first official teaser and release date is expected to be announced at a major event later in December at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.
