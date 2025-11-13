Priyanka Chopra’s new film Globetrotter first look unveiled; Fans celebrate her return to Indian cinema

The initial look at Priyanka’s upcoming movie, Globetrotter, has set social media ablaze, showing Priyanka in a strong, yet elegant depiction as “Mandakini.” The poster depicts her standing on the edge of a cliff in a yellow saree and holding a pistol, the combination of elegance and strength immediately arouses excitement among fans.

Globetrotter: A global origin with Indian Roots

The Rajamouli-directed movie will feature Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a story that crosses continents. The film is described as all action and adventure, rooted in Indian mythology, and yet told through a contemporary, global lens. Priyanka’s character “Mandakini” is noted to represent courage and duality; a woman who has heritage and strength in equal parts.