The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser out: Four predictions about the sequel

The much-awaited film by 20th Century Studios (a subsidiary of Disney) shared a short video of both the lead actors, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, on Instagram, announcing the film's release for coming Spring officially! "A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theatres May 1, 2026.
Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.
The teaser begins with a focus on high fashion and the sleek, tense world of Runway Magazine. The camera focuses on a woman's stylish walk, highlighting a pair of iconic red high heels. There are quick cuts of stylish activity—clothes being pulled dramatically off racks, women putting finishing touches on their looks, champagne being popped and photographers snapping pictures at a major fashion event — re-establishing the high-stakes, glamorous and chaotic environment.
Reports indicate the sequel’s plot will revolve around the crumbling of the magazine industry around Miranda. Coming full circle in almost 20 years, Runway will likely be fighting for survival with the progression of digital media. Miranda may have to prove herself a ruthless genius again, this time perhaps very reluctantly embracing the online world she once scorned.
The cast announcement confirms Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway are reprising their roles. One report even went as far as to say Emily Charlton has risen above her assistant role to a respected luxury executive who controls the ad budget Miranda desperately needs. We predict Andy, now an established journalist, will become the unlikely mediator between the two, and this confrontation will be a power play on the parts of all three women.
It was confirmed that Adrian Grenier would not reprise his role as Andy’s original boyfriend, Nate, while Evil’s Patrick Brammall was joining the cast as her new love interest. Since it was a central conflict of the original for Andy to juggle her career and relationship, we can only assume this new romance will equally be put through the wringer due to her proximity to the cutthroat world of fashion, most especially now that she’s ostensibly in Miranda’s inner circle.
Filming has included shots on the Met steps, in New York, and at a fashion show in Milan, where Lady Gaga filmed a small role. New additions like Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux will bring fresh faces to the Runway universe. We expect an updated, modern wardrobe that will thrill fans and-as screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna noted-reflect a "different world" than 2006.
