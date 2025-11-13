The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser out: Four predictions about the sequel

The much-awaited film by 20th Century Studios (a subsidiary of Disney) shared a short video of both the lead actors, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, on Instagram, announcing the film's release for coming Spring officially! "A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theatres May 1, 2026.

Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The teaser begins with a focus on high fashion and the sleek, tense world of Runway Magazine. The camera focuses on a woman's stylish walk, highlighting a pair of iconic red high heels. There are quick cuts of stylish activity—clothes being pulled dramatically off racks, women putting finishing touches on their looks, champagne being popped and photographers snapping pictures at a major fashion event — re-establishing the high-stakes, glamorous and chaotic environment.