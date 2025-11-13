Why Hema Malini had no regret about Esha Deol slapping Amrita Rao

Hema Malini's justification

The controversy began again when Esha and Hema Malini came on Aap Ki Adalat. When asked about the 'slap-gate', Esha accepted the act, saying, "Kisi ne agar kuch galat kiya aur hum baaton se unhe samjha nahi paate hain, toh..." (If someone has done something wrong and we cannot make them understand through words, then...).

Supporting her daughter over the incident, Hema Malini put the blame on Amrita's behaviour, stating Esha was left with no option. The Sholay actress said, "Dekhiya, agar koi galat baatein kehte rehte hain aur samjhaane ke baad bhi nahi samjhte hain toh kuch alag dhang se samjhana padta hai" (Look, if someone keeps saying wrong things and doesn't understand even after explaining, then they must be made to understand in a different way).

The latter statement by Hema Malini insinuated that since Amrita was perennially misbehaving, Esha's reaction, although physical, was justified, implying that her outburst was a necessary measure of self-defence.

Despite the highly publicised altercation, Esha later forgave Amrita after she apologised, and Esha has mentioned their relationship has since improved. But more than that, it is the legendary actress Hema Malini's public support for her daughter's action that remains a striking moment in Bollywood's history of catfights. You may want to catch up with Esha Deol's latest projects?