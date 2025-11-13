Why was casting Sidharth Malhotra in a lipstick ad a genius move? Founder explains

For Sidharth Malhotra, the decision to sign up came down to the core message. “I first thought I had heard wrong when a makeup brand wanted to feature me in their campaign... Then I saw the premise, which is #TestedOnSID, and signed up as a willing guinea pig because I’d any day sign up for a product that is not tested on animals.” He saw the campaign as innovative and bold, perfectly reflecting the confidence of today's young women.

The brand impressively promoted its LIT collection comprising lipsticks, pH lip balms, and eyeliner pencils through this campaign. MyGlamm has pulled off a masterstroke by using a male face to underscore the ethical superiority of a very female-centric product. The move has shifted the tack from traditional beauty standards to ethics in consumption, proving that a celebrity's influence can indeed be put across not just for glamour but for a greater cause. It was, in fact, a genius move, ensuring the campaign stood out in the overcrowded market and resonated with the modern, socially conscious audience.