Why was casting Sidharth Malhotra in a lipstick ad a genius move? Founder explains
In a truly disruptive move, actor Sidharth Malhotra became the first male celebrity to headline a mainstream Indian makeup campaign for the brand MyGlamm, challenging the status quo of gender norms and spotlighting the brand's ethical mission. The campaign, ingeniously titled #TestedOnSid, quickly garnered attention due to its irreverent approach to ‘Guilt-free Glamour’.
Founder opens up on Sidharth Malhotra’s casting on Glammit lipstick ad
The idea behind this bold marketing move was explained by MyGlamm’s Chief Marketing Officer, Malaika Mahtaney, “We’re excited about featuring a male star as the face of the campaign as a way of conveying that while our products are not tested on animals, they may, more often than not, be ‘tested’ on coveted men,” she said. This quirky premise not only spoke volumes about the brand’s cruelty-free philosophy but also provided a comic, relatable hook for its women customers.
For Sidharth Malhotra, the decision to sign up came down to the core message. “I first thought I had heard wrong when a makeup brand wanted to feature me in their campaign... Then I saw the premise, which is #TestedOnSID, and signed up as a willing guinea pig because I’d any day sign up for a product that is not tested on animals.” He saw the campaign as innovative and bold, perfectly reflecting the confidence of today's young women.
The brand impressively promoted its LIT collection comprising lipsticks, pH lip balms, and eyeliner pencils through this campaign. MyGlamm has pulled off a masterstroke by using a male face to underscore the ethical superiority of a very female-centric product. The move has shifted the tack from traditional beauty standards to ethics in consumption, proving that a celebrity's influence can indeed be put across not just for glamour but for a greater cause. It was, in fact, a genius move, ensuring the campaign stood out in the overcrowded market and resonated with the modern, socially conscious audience.