Chaos at Shreya Ghoshal's concert in Cuttack: A stampede-like situation occurs

Despite a heavy security presence, the magnitude of the audience was overwhelming for the crowd-control systems in place during Shreya Ghoshal's performance at Bali Jatra. Police officials stated there was not enough of a crowd surge to be classified as a stampede, but referred to the congestion and pushing past the barricades as stampede-like.On the final night of the Bali Jatra festival in Cuttack, playback singer Shreya Ghoshal's concert became chaotic when an uncontrolled surge of attendees prompted organisers to end the concert early. The Shreya Ghoshal concert frenzy began when thousands of attendees hurried to the stage, which created confusion and panic. The crowd surge at Shreya Ghoshal's concert in Cuttack resulted in at least one person being injured and multiple people fainting due to crowd pressure.

Crowd surge at Shreya Ghoshal's Cuttack concert raised safety concerns

Security officials and crowd-control officers intervened after Shreya Ghoshal's concert audience began pressing the barricades towards the performance stage. Eyewitnesses observed the surge prior to the performance starting when fans expressed interest of getting closer to the stage and the artist. According to eyewitnesses, during the panic two individuals fainted and one person sustained a minor injury during the crowd surge.