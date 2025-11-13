Linkin Park expands India debut with a new Bengaluru concert

Linkin Park, originally formed in California, US, in 1996 started out as Xero, changing their to Hybrid Theory (which is what their debut album would eventually be named) and few years later to Linkin Park. The band, more than seven years after the untimely and tragic passing of their long-time vocalist Chester Bennington, finally released a new studio album last year titled From Zero, introducing a co-lead vocalist - Emily Armstrong, who previously came to be known for her work with rock band Dead Sara and a new drummer Colin Brittain, who replaced their long-associated drummer Rob Bourdon, after the latter decided to step away from the band. The current lineup of the band consists of Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson ( who is still asociated with band but is not going to be touring with them), Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain.