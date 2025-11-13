Linkin Park expands India debut with a new Bengaluru concert

Legendary rock band Linkin Park are all set to rock the Indian audiences with a second show following their headlining appearance at the Lollapalooza India 2025. With a standalone show produced by BookMyShow Live finally added to their India visit this marks a historical turn for the band as they will visit not one but two cities during their first visit to the country.
Talking about the addition of this show to their India leg of their world tour Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda said “This past year on the From Zero World Tour has been incredible. When we announced Lollapalooza India, the warmth and excitement from fans was overwhelming, and we decided that one show just wasn’t enough. We’re thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India.”
Linkin Park, originally formed in California, US, in 1996 started out as Xero, changing their to Hybrid Theory (which is what their debut album would eventually be named) and few years later to Linkin Park. The band, more than seven years after the untimely and tragic passing of their long-time vocalist Chester Bennington, finally released a new studio album last year titled From Zero, introducing a co-lead vocalist - Emily Armstrong, who previously came to be known for her work with rock band Dead Sara and a new drummer Colin Brittain, who replaced their long-associated drummer Rob Bourdon, after the latter decided to step away from the band. The current lineup of the band consists of Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson ( who is still asociated with band but is not going to be touring with them), Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain.
Their comback album From Zero made a huge mark on the audiences, charts and streaming platforms alike. The album is up forcontention as a nominee in the Best Rock Album category at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards alongside the single The Emptiness Machine (from this album) becoming their 2nd Grammy nomination this year (in Best Rock Album category)
At Brigade Innovation Garden: Muddenahalli, Bengaluru. Tickets available on online from November 15