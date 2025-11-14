Dhruv Vikram warns fans about fake social media accounts

Dhruv Vikram’s publicist, Yuvraaj, issued an important alert on Friday, warning fans and social media users about fake accounts impersonating the actor across various platforms.

Dhruv Vikram warns fans about fake accounts

In a statement shared on his X timeline, Yuvraaj wrote:“Dear Press, Media, Fans & Friends, this is an important awareness message! Please note that Mr. Dhruv Vikram has ONLY one official social media account, and that is his Instagram: dhruv.vikram.”

He further clarified that Dhruv does not have official accounts on Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, or any other platform.

Highlighting recent misuse of the actor’s likeness online, Yuvraaj added:“Many have been misusing AI-generated voices and photos of #DhruvVikram to create fake accounts and misleading content. We request everyone to stay alert and not fall for any unofficial profiles. If Dhruv Vikram opens any new official account in the future, we will announce it through verified sources.”

Dhruv Vikram—son of celebrated actor Vikram—is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Bison: Kaalamaadan, which has become a major box-office hit.

The film has earned widespread praise, including from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and well-known actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin. Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote:“Have watched #Bison. Director @Mari_Selvaraj sir has once again delivered a powerful film… a heartwarming sports drama about an Arjuna Award-winning Kabaddi player who rises above a violent and troubled society.”

He also applauded Dhruv Vikram’s performance:“@DhruvVikram5 and the rest of the cast have delivered exceptional performances, fully understanding what the story demanded. Congratulations to the entire team of Bison – Kaalamaadan.”

The critically acclaimed film has gone on to collect over ₹70 crore worldwide, cementing its status as a major commercial success. The film, helmed by Mari Selvaraj, stars Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, and Rajisha Vijayan. The film has emerged as a huge hit in Dhruv's career, whose previous outings include Adithya Varma and Mahaan (in which he teamed up with his father, actor Vikram).

