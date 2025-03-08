Dhruv Vikram reveals his athletic transformation in the first look of ‘Bison’

The much-anticipated first look of Dhruv Vikram’s upcoming film Bison has finally been unveiled, generating excitement among fans. Applause Entertainment, in partnership with Neelam Studios, dropped the striking poster for the electrifying sports drama, showcasing Dhruv Vikram in two different athletic avatars.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram, Dhruv Vikram described the film with the words, “BISON. First look. Unapologetic. Unshakable. Untameable.”

Directed by the acclaimed Mari Selvaraj, Bison sees Dhruv Vikram in a transformative role as a Kabaddi player. The film is inspired by true events, telling a powerful story of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds. Actress Anupama Parameswaran stars alongside him in this gripping sports drama.

Last month, Dhruv Vikram shared a heartfelt post on Instagram reflecting on the intense journey of working on the film.

He wrote, “After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat, and tears, it’s finally a wrap on Bison. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 Sir for fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime.”

Mari Selvaraj, the director of Bison, also took to social media to announce the completion of the shoot.