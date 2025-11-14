Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Sudha Murty’s dance goes viral at Bengaluru wedding

The infectious joy of the two prominent women quickly won people’s hearts everywhere. Social media comments flooded, stating how much spirit and vitality they had. Comments like, "Great to see two powerful women entrepreneurs dancing like kids," and "Those two women are truly inspiring for both men and women." It was one of those few rare, beautiful moments that reminded us that age is indeed just a number when it comes to the celebration of life.

The wedding of Eric Mazumdar with his bride, Ashley Pournamdari, was a grand affair at the Taj West End in Bengaluru and was attended by other high-profile guests, too, such as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar.

Beyond that swinging dance, the wedding celebrated the talented groom. Based in the US, Eric Mazumdar is an Assistant Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences and Economics at the widely reputed California Institute of Technology or Caltech. He has a Ph.D. from the University of California Berkeley and a Bachelor's degree from MIT. Since November 2021, he has been a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director on the board of Biocon Limited. This video, portraying two of India’s most powerful icons sharing in such sheer joy at a personal moment, has resonated deeply and afforded a beautiful glimpse into their warmth and colourful personalities.