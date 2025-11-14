Fruit salad combination to try with seasonal delicacies this winter

Winter is all about stirring fewer things in the cold and chilly weather to get the best delicacies quickly. From batch preparing food to whipping up a quick fruit salad with seasonal delicacies, all are tricks to get work done in a faster and easier way.

The cold season is also the best time of the year to relish the variety of citrus fruits available in the market, which are not just tasty but also healthy and nutritious, taking care of shedding all those extra calories you have been talking about the whole year. Here are three quick-made fruit salad combinations that you can make fresh anytime, anywhere and enjoy during this season.

Three fruit salad combinations you must not resist in winter