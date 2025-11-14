Fruit salad combination to try with seasonal delicacies this winter

Winter is all about stirring fewer things in the cold and chilly weather to get the best delicacies quickly. From batch preparing food to whipping up a quick fruit salad with seasonal delicacies, all are tricks to get work done in a faster and easier way.
The cold season is also the best time of the year to relish the variety of citrus fruits available in the market, which are not just tasty but also healthy and nutritious, taking care of shedding all those extra calories you have been talking about the whole year. Here are three quick-made fruit salad combinations that you can make fresh anytime, anywhere and enjoy during this season.
While fruit salad is often available in the market, it is preferred to avoid those made by the vendors, simply because of their questionable storage and preparation conditions. Thus, it is better to handpick your own fruits and make a delicious fruit salad at home, where you can throw in your favourite ingredients and also improvise whenever necessary.
Citrus and Pomegranate
The perfect combination of a citrus tang and pomegranate sweetness is achieved in this fruit salad. Take oranges, grapefruit, and pomegranate kernels. Also, throw in a handful of fennel, which will help in digestion and balance the flavour by adding a savoury punch. For the seasoning, keep it simple by using olive oil, honey or maple syrup and a pinch of salt. Garnish by throwing in a few mint leaves.
Pear and Cranberry
If you are game for some sweet and nutty fruit salad, then this one is for you. Take the juiciest pears in hand and slice them. Take dried cranberries or slightly poach fresh ones. Keep a handful of toasted walnuts by your side. To make it healthier, add in lettuce or arugula leaves. Crumble some cheese on top. Add the seasoning of maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and apple cider vinegar. And your fruit salad is ready, full of texture, multiple flavours and packed with nutrition.
Apple and Pistachio
Another winter staple, juicy apples, nutty pistachios and sweet persimmons that go into your fruit salad bowl. Slice persimmons and apples. Lightly toast a handful of pistachios. Shave some Parmesan into the mixing bowl. Stir quick dressing with lemon juice, olive oil and black pepper. Give everything a good toss, and your fruit salad is ready.