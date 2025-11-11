Make your homemade winter special eggnog in a few steps

Method:

· Separate the egg yolks from the egg whites in two different bowls.

· Take the egg yolks and whisk them with sugar until you get a creamy mixture.

· In a pan, heat milk, cream and nutmeg, but do not boil it.

· Start pouring small amounts of this hot milk concoction into the whisked egg yolks mixture. Keep mixing the milk as you pour so that there is no scrambling.

· Pour the yolk and milk mixture into the saucepan.

· Heat the mixture till it thickens but does not boil.

· Remove it from the heat and add the vanilla extract and any liquor of your choice (optional).

· Let the mixture cool for 2-3 hours.

· For garnishing, you can beat the egg whites and place a layer of it on the mixture and top it with nutmeg or cinnamon before serving.