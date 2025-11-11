Make your homemade winter special eggnog in a few steps

This winter try your hands at making eggnog for all the timed when you want to host a house-party or chill with friends or alone.
Making eggnog at home isn’t very difficult. All you have to do is collect a few basic ingredients available at home and make the most delicious drink to enjoy with your winter binge or reading sessions.
Ingredients:
· Eggs – 4 nos
· Granulated sugar – ¾ cups
· Whole milk – 2 cups
· Heavy cream – 1 cup
· Vanilla extract – 1 tsp
· Grated nutmeg – 2 tsps
· Bourbon/ rum/ brandy – ½ - 1 cup (optional)
· Salt – (optional)
Method:
· Separate the egg yolks from the egg whites in two different bowls.
· Take the egg yolks and whisk them with sugar until you get a creamy mixture.
· In a pan, heat milk, cream and nutmeg, but do not boil it.
· Start pouring small amounts of this hot milk concoction into the whisked egg yolks mixture. Keep mixing the milk as you pour so that there is no scrambling.
· Pour the yolk and milk mixture into the saucepan.
· Heat the mixture till it thickens but does not boil.
· Remove it from the heat and add the vanilla extract and any liquor of your choice (optional).
· Let the mixture cool for 2-3 hours.
· For garnishing, you can beat the egg whites and place a layer of it on the mixture and top it with nutmeg or cinnamon before serving.