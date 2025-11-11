Recipes

Make your homemade winter special eggnog in a few steps

How to make eggnog at home and relish it this winter?
Are you game to making eggnog this winter? Pexels
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

This winter try your hands at making eggnog for all the timed when you want to host a house-party or chill with friends or alone.

Surprise your guests by coming up with a homemade eggnog in a few simple steps.

Making eggnog at home isn’t very difficult. All you have to do is collect a few basic ingredients available at home and make the most delicious drink to enjoy with your winter binge or reading sessions.

Ingredients:

·        Eggs – 4 nos

·        Granulated sugar – ¾ cups

·        Whole milk – 2 cups

·        Heavy cream – 1 cup

·        Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

·        Grated nutmeg – 2 tsps

·        Bourbon/ rum/ brandy – ½ - 1 cup (optional)

·        Salt – (optional)

How to make eggnog?
Make eggnog this winterPexels

Method:

·        Separate the egg yolks from the egg whites in two different bowls.

·        Take the egg yolks and whisk them with sugar until you get a creamy mixture.

·        In a pan, heat milk, cream and nutmeg, but do not boil it.

·        Start pouring small amounts of this hot milk concoction into the whisked egg yolks mixture. Keep mixing the milk as you pour so that there is no scrambling.

·        Pour the yolk and milk mixture into the saucepan.

·        Heat the mixture till it thickens but does not boil.

·        Remove it from the heat and add the vanilla extract and any liquor of your choice (optional).

·        Let the mixture cool for 2-3 hours.

·        For garnishing, you can beat the egg whites and place a layer of it on the mixture and top it with nutmeg or cinnamon before serving.

